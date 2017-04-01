The Rise of Eugenics - Why Big Oil Conquered The World
Eugenics. This was the guiding vision of JDR3 and the Rockefeller
family’s “philanthropy.” A vision that cast the Rockefellers and their
fellow oiligarchs as superior families, fit by very virtue of their
wealth and success to guide the course of world events. The power to
determine who was fit to breed and who was too poor to pass on their
genes...
