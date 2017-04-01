Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

The Rise of Eugenics - Why Big Oil Conquered The World






 Eugenics. This was the guiding vision of JDR3 and the Rockefeller family’s “philanthropy.” A vision that cast the Rockefellers and their fellow oiligarchs as superior families, fit by very virtue of their wealth and success to guide the course of world events. The power to determine who was fit to breed and who was too poor to pass on their genes...











