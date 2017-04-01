EndOfTheWorld -- Amazing fire tornado in Pampilhosa,Portugal

Amazing fire tornado in Pampilhosa,Portugal 8 October. 2017
2017, Portugal was consumed by a strange wave of fires, in a single incident 65 people died! This fires are done by arson done by privates (revenge, greed,etc), companies (greed, control, selling\renting air planes and other firefighter equipment) but also caused by lunatics that just want to see firefighters or the TV-camera. A big drought is settled here over the last 20 years. There are many chem-trails, people and companies planting Eucalyptus all over because of the celulose...this country's Nature and natural-resources are going down. I do think that the Portuguese Government and European Union want to pass laws to take this lands from private ownership so one day later sell to big-companies. They did this with all our agriculture, fish industry, communications,etc..."Ordo ab Caus" This is not normal, every year they are expending more money and no results...in fact, is getting worse!!!
