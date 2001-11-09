The Conspiracy behind Fake News -- David Icke
Elite Pig's, ordered the hit on a US President in 1963, they ordered the sinking of the USS Liberty in 1967, they micro-nuked the world trade center on 9/11/01. United States suffered a coup in 1963, everything is a lie, it's all fake. Elite Pig's like to put it right in the stupid goyim's face, and laugh because you can't see it. Find any Banknote printed in 2004 that has the signature of John W. Snow the secretary of the treasury on it, now tell me what that signature spells goyim.
Posted by Bob Chapman
Labels: David Icke
