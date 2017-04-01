Anonymous- Something is Definitely Coming!

The more they pump that market the more you should stay away because that is the tell tail sign the crash is coming. It's very simple, they artificially raise the prices so you buy high then they pull out your money and run. They have been doing this since it began. It's the biggest legal scam in history.
