The Alex Jones Show (Commercial Free) Friday 10/6/17: Robert Kiyosaki U.S. Economy
Friday, October 6th: Vegas Cover-Up Exposed - We break down key developments of the Las Vegas shooting after new information came pouring in from sources inside the investigation. Col. Tony Shaffer explains what he knows from his contacts, and former Trump campaign official James Brower talks about the shooter's possible ties to ISIS. Also, patriot Brandon Tatum, the man behind the viral video blasting the NFL, is live in studio. And we also have Rich Dad, Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki cover the ongoing economic situation in America. Tune in!
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Labels: Robert Kiyosaki
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment