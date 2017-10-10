Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

Dr Paul Craig Roberts: ENDLESS MADNESS


Dr Paul Craig Roberts gives his take on latest events 10.04.2017





The U.S. was actually subverted and overthrown in 1913 with the Federal Reserve Act. A hard coup succeeded with the assassination of John F Kennedy. Yes, everything since Obama, a non-conforming citizen, took office, is invalid and legally must be repudiated. Until we eradicate the central bank, the U.S. is not a sovereign nation.﻿




The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)