Dr Paul Craig Roberts: ENDLESS MADNESS

Dr Paul Craig Roberts gives his take on latest events 10.04.2017
The U.S. was actually subverted and overthrown in 1913 with the Federal Reserve Act. A hard coup succeeded with the assassination of John F Kennedy. Yes, everything since Obama, a non-conforming citizen, took office, is invalid and legally must be repudiated. Until we eradicate the central bank, the U.S. is not a sovereign nation.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment