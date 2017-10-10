The Alex Jones Show (Commercial Free) Thursday 10/5/17: Gavin McInnes
Thursday, October 5th: Vegas shooter led secret life? - More details emerge painting a clearer picture of the Las Vegas gunman, Stephen Paddock, who killed 58 at a country music festival over the weekend. Meanwhile reports continue to pile up citing multiple shooters at the event. On today's show, we discuss the Mandalay massacre with reporter and Las Vegas native Mike Ruggiero. And Vice co-founder Gavin McInnes gives his take on the amazing developments surrounding Paddock. We'll also break down the assault on the Second Amendment, the deep state coup against Trump and take your calls during this worldwide broadcast.
