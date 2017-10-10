Is Economy Recovering? -- Max Keiser
In this episode of the Keiser Report from Denver, Colorado, Max and Stacy discuss housing bubbles and surging economic activity. Despite the doomsayers, is the economy recovering? In the second half, Stacy interviews Ellen Brown, author of Web of Debt, about the state-owned bank proposal for Los Angeles. They also discuss the newly discovered $14 trillion in debt previously hidden in the global derivatives market and whether or not that could happen in a blockchain-based financial world.
Bob Chapman
