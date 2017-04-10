The Alex Jones Show (Commercial Free) Wednesday 10/4/17: Craig Sawyer, Laura Loomer
Wednesday, October 4th: Vegas Shooter Radicalized? - Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo revealed that the Las Vegas gunman, Stephen Paddock, may have been “radicalized.” Paddock also had another guest in his room four days before the massacre and was prescribed an anti-anxiety drug in June that can lead to aggressive behavior. We'll also take your calls on today's worldwide broadcast. Tune in!
Posted by Bob Chapman
Labels: Craig Sawyer, Laura Loomer
