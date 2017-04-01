Catherine Austin Fitts – Deep State Globalists Want to Destroy US Constitution
Investment advisor Catherine Austin Fitts contends the Deep State swamp creatures do not want to give the $21 trillion they have stolen over the last two decades back to “We the People.” This is why there’s a big push by the Deep State Globalists to tear up the U.S. Constitution. Destroy it, and they get to keep all those trillions of stolen dollars. Fitts explains, “You want to preserve the Constitution because you want to have individual sovereignty, and you want your taxes to only go into things that have financial and national sovereignty. So, that has to be restored. The reason they want to tear up the Constitution is they don’t want to give the money back. That’s a legal mechanism that requires us and gives us the power to reverse this. . . . They say we have $20 trillion in debt and there is no money. It’s a very different policy discussion if I can say, wait a minute, there’s $20 trillion in debt, but you stole $21 trillion . . . and we’re putting that back on the table for purposes of this policy discussion.”
In other words, “We the People” could pay off the entire federal deficit with the money that was stolen and still have $1 trillion left over.
Fitts also says, “Here’s the magic trick. You don’t need everybody to change this. It only takes 5% to 10% of the population to completely turn this around. It doesn’t take everybody, and that is one of the things that has got them so scared. . . . We don’t need to implode the federal government. We need to take it back, clean it up and get it to run according to the law.”
Join Greg Hunter as he goes One-on-One with the President of Solari.com, Catherine Austin Fitts publisher of The Solari Report.
