The Alex Jones (FULL SHOW Commercial Free) Wednesday 10/18/17: Robert Brown, Gerald Celente, Roger Stone
Date: Wednesday October 18, 2017 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Wednesday, October 18th: Clinton & Obama Colluded With Russians - The Obama administration was involved in covering up Russian bribery, money laundering and racketeering that ultimately tied into the Clinton Foundation. Also, trends forecaster Gerald Celente shares the latest economic news and Robert Brown of the John Birch Society joins the program to explain why he's fighting to stop a Constitutional convention from taking place. We'll discuss the controversy over Trump's phone conversation with the widow of a fallen U.S. soldier and the Ellen Degeneres interview with the Las Vegas shooting security guard, Jesus Campos. We'll also take your calls during this worldwide transmission.
