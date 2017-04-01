Paul Craig Roberts - Markets Fall When Dollar Falls
The biggest danger to Dr. Roberts, who has a PhD in economics, is the U.S. dollar. Dr. Roberts contends, “It seems to me that the only thing that would cause the Federal Reserve to stop the liquidity would be if the U.S. dollar fell under attack. If for some reason people said, hey, we don’t want the dollar anymore, and they started moving out of dollars into other currencies or into something else, if they cease to hold assets in dollars, if that happened, the Fed would have to try to raise interest rates to support the dollar. Then you could see that everything could come apart. If the interest rates would go up, there would be all kinds of derivatives that would not be sustainable. The stock market would collapse. It would be a mess. It would be an utter mess. That’s what the IMF is worried about. It’s a messy situation. How do you get out of it?”
How does Dr. Roberts say people should protect themselves? Dr. Roberts says, “I would not be in debt.”
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Labels: Dr Paul Craig Roberts
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment