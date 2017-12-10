The Alex Jones (FULL SHOW Commercial Free) Friday 10/13/17: Trump Speech, Michael Caputo, Mike Cernovich
Friday, October 13th: Hollywood Implodes - Hollywood is finally imploding after years of sexual abuse, political correctness and low box office sales. The Weinstein scandal is now spreading to others, including Amazon and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos, who was accused by an actress of covering up rape. Political strategist Michael Caputo covers current events and also touches on what's going on inside the beltway, especially as Trump pegs Republicans to enact tax cuts. Tune in!
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment