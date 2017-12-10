America under the SPELL of MASS HYPNOSIS!

The Health Ranger explains how hysterical Leftists are under the spell
of mass hypnosis, causing them to be cognitively unable to see any
violence carried out by radical Left-wing groups (such as Antifa) while
focusing entirely on the violence of radical Alt-Right groups (such as
Neo-Nazis).
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment