The Alex Jones (FULL SHOW Commercial Free) Tuesday 10/10/17: James Wesley Rawles Vegas Analysis
Tuesday, October 10th: Trump vs. Swamp - Sen. Bob Corker is the latest swamp creature to lose the war against America's recovery as President Trump shines a spotlight on establishment cockroaches like Corker and others. Also, three women are accusing fallen Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein of rape in what appears to be the beginning of Hollywood's collapse. Survival expert James Wesley Rawles also covers how you and your family can protect yourselves in the event of war with North Korea. Tune in!
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment