RED ALERT -- Trump Meets with Dr Henry Kissinger
President Donald Trump Meets with Dr Henry Kissinger
President Trump met in the Oval Office with former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger to discuss national security. Before the meeting, the president told the media that Mr. Kissinger is a long-time friend. The president also fielded questions about concerns expressed by Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN) that the president is taking the country on a path toward WWIII as well as questions on tax reform and health care. Mr. Kissinger spoke briefly, saying it was an honor to be invited to the White House at a "moment when the opportunity to build a constructive, peaceful world order is very great."
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment