Something Strange Is Happening To The Sun

Astonishing to look at those sun rays and shadows but something behind it a heartbreaking truth
, one of the many theories We should consider is that "they" could be using some kind of prism technology along with chem-trails to hide Planet X. A prism would cause many if not all of the anomalies we see.
Or Probably nibiru is made of dark matter so we cant see it its a interdemsional planet made of dark matter impossible to see for us...
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment