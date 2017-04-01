Pentagon Expands 'Terror War' To Africa: Where Is Congress?

Who knew that the US had 1,000 troops in Niger? What are they doing there? The Pentagon won't tell us, but Sen. Lindsay Graham assures us they are fighting for our freedom. Will Congress bother to notice as the war expands to Africa? Or will it continue to roll over for the Executive Branch and ignore the Constitution?
