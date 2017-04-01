Ron Paul : Killing For Peace? More Civilian Deaths Now Than Under Obama

Changing rules of engagement, increased bombing runs, and granting field officers more authority to call in drone strikes has resulted in far more civilian casualties in the ongoing US wars in Afghanistan and the Middle East. Will this acceleration lead to quicker victory? Or is it planting the seeds for yet more expansion of the war?
