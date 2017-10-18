Coast To Coast AM - October 18, 2017 Human Chipping & AI's Future
Coast To Coast AM - October 18, 2017 Human Chipping & AI's Future In the first half, human microchipping and related topics. In the latter half, author James Barrat discussed how corporations and government agencies are pouring billions into achieving AI's Holy Grail -- human-level intelligence-- as well as the troubling question, who is regulating how this powerful technology will be used? Coast To Coast AM - October 18, 2017 Human Chipping & AI's Future
Posted by Bob Chapman
