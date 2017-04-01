Ron Paul : Blowback In Africa - Mogadishu Again!

The horrific truck bomb that killed more than 300 in Somalia was not an isolated incident. It is now thought the attack was revenge for a botched US Special Forces-led raid on a village that left many civilians dead. President Trump is expected to deepen US involvement in Somalia. More blowback on the way?
