Is ailing Greece the start of a new Europe?
Is ailing Greece the start of a new Europe? Alternatives arising from the ruins of the bankrupt growth economy give citizens control over supply and demand. Local and social; a small-scale economy.
Is ailing Greece the start of a new Europe? Will the cradle of democracy also become the cradle of a new economy? One in four Greeks is out of a job, the youth unemployment rate is approaching 60%, and the purchasing power of the average citizen has declined by 30%. But that is exactly what forces us to think out of the box. For from the ruins of the bankrupt growth economy rises a practicable alternative. The "potato movement" guides the way to a revolutionary new model, that is co-facilitated by the government. Local, social and elusive to futures and distributive trade. In the "no middleman" economy citizens are in control of supply and demand. After the tragedy of the old euro model, modern Greece stages a different economy: that of the smallest unit. Is this where the new Europe is built from the bottom up?
Bob Chapman
