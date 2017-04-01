Quantum Computing For Global Surveillance Exposed - What You Need to Know!
I don't mean to alarm you but there is a pretty good chance you are being spied on right now! Combat Zones That See, or CTS, is a project of the United States Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) whose goal is to "track everything that moves" in a city by linking up a massive network of surveillance cameras to a centralized computer system. In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth proves that CCTV cameras do not deter terrorism or crime and they are currently being meshed together by DARPA to create a global biometric identification system.
Posted by Bob Chapman
