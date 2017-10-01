This happened on our Earth 27 Sep-01 October 2017
Creepy Strange weakly events Tornado rolls
Such compelling evidence of changes in every country. I believe these are signs that are to wake people up to the fact they are the only created being, whether foul or beast, that has left the adoration/worship of their creator to worship a man-made, imagined, artificial object to worship. It is past time to return to the ancient path and seek the good way. Each has a destiny that is in their own hands. Decide today if you will be in service to others,or in service to self. This will determine the course you take, and your eventual outcome.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment