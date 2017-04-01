President Donald Trump Speaks After Las Vegas Shooting: The Deadliest In U.S. History
President Donald Trump will give remarks Monday following the overnight mass shooting in Las Vegas, the deadliest in U.S. history, according to the White House. At least 50 people were killed and more than 400 people were injured Sunday night when a gunman, identified by authorities as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, opened fire from his hotel room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino onto the Route 91 Harvest country music festival. Country star Jason Aldean was in the middle of his set when Paddock began shooting.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment