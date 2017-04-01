This is How Russia Deals With Illegal Immigrants

The collapse of the USSR was a great tragedy for many millions of people. All of them used to be citizens of the great country, they all had jobs, free medicine and education, free housing.
And now there is a big problem with job in Central Asia, Caucasus, Ukraine, Moldova. Young people addicted to radical Islam, get involved in drug trafficking and crime, girls become prostitutes and so on.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment