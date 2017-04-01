Next-Level Big Brother Surveillance: China Embraces Facial Recognition
CHINA INVESTS BIG ON FACIAL RECOGNITION - Will The West Do The Same?
Everyone but the few can sense the dangers of this prison planet being completed, even if they wanna pretend, ignore, and even lie to themselves. This is the clampdown, and just wait til the drones come home to the 'free' world. The masses still take a back seat to their own lives! We are allowing the few to design this world and create our collective future...and it works against us always. This is why there is a war on the hijabs....they are the last defense. And as per usual, people especially the young new generations have been well conditioned to accept this crap.
Posted by Bob Chapman
