Alex Jones (FULL SHOW Commercial Free) Friday 10/20/17: Roger Stone, Gabe Hoffman, Lee Ann McAdoo
Date: Friday October 20, 2017 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Friday, October 20th: Rand Backs Trump Tax Plan - Sen. Rand Paul appears to back the Trump administration’s sweeping tax cut plan, as globalist George W. Bush attacks Trump for not kowtowing to the establishment. On today's show, documentary filmmaker Gabe Hoffman discusses the film "An Open Secret," which depicts how five child actors' lives were turned upside down by multiple predators and convicted sex offenders. Lee Ann McAdoo also talks about the left's new Orwellian efforts to combat "fake news." We'll also take your calls during this worldwide broadcast.
