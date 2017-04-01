Gerald Celente About Gold, China, Driverless Cars And Other Trends
Russia Script Flips - The DNC and Hillary find themselves on the receiving end of the Russia investigation, as new reports claim they funded the Trump dirty dossier, violated campaign finance law and may be guilty of at least 13 crimes. Meanwhile, the National Archives are set to release over 3,000 JFK files. On today's show, trends forecaster Gerald Celente joins us to break down the latest Clinton legal issues and more. We'll also review the progress on Trump's tax cuts and the Hollywood pedophile scandal, as well as take your calls on this worldwide transmission.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Labels: Gerald Celente
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment