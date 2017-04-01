BREAKING NEWS TRUMP 10/27/17 , North Korea Latest News , Obama and Hillary Russia Scandals
im so happy with all of this wonderful news someone has to go to jail whoever is guilty
Hillary did not 'smash' a harddrive she BLEACHED it through professionals who were not cleared to Bleach them off the harddrive...then she smashed their phones and other tech. This was not an angry move, it was an unlawful move.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment