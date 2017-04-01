Oswald Linked to KGB Assassinations Bureau
Good morning, I’m still reporting on: Oswald Linked to KGB Assassinations Bureau, 1866 Synopsis: Good morning, I’m still reporting on the JFK Assassination. But before we get into the first juicy revelation from the newly-released Kennedy assassination release, this is just a reminder that we are running our fund raiser. The last we did this was in February, and the one before was Oct. 2016. Back in Feb., we had only 91,000 subscribers. Now, we have over 115,000. A year ago, we had only 51,000 subscribers. It’s just fortunate – God’s provision - that our private advertisers started growing about that time, because our advertising through YouTube has plummeted by 95% of what it was a year ago, as YouTube started trying to kill us off. And since we haven’t done a fundraiser since February, our recurrent donations have gradually slid to about half what they were. In short, without you all supplying a small recurrent paid subscription, we would no longer exist because of YouTube’s censorship by demonetization. What’s that? Demonetization is when YouTube blocks our ability to be paid for our reports by not allowing its ads to be run on reports with which it does not agree politically. This battle is ongoing, but may be about to return to a more neutral political stance because we think YouTube is realizing that they are coming out on the wrong side of the political argument.
Bob Chapman
