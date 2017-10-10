FBI: "An Alien Race Visits the Earth since 1947 and comes from another Temporal Space Dimension"
A few years ago an FBI document revealed the existence of extraterrestrial (Multidimensional) creatures, or coming from a different dimension, has been revealed or desecrated. With this document declassified or disclosed the FBI indirectly wanted to alert us about the presence of aliens who could manifest with their spaceships, opening the distance between their dimensions.
Posted by Bob Chapman
