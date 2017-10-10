Seal Of Solomon Found In Turkey?
Ever notice how, no matter how closed off one is to religion or spirituality, no one really denies that you shouldn't mess with this stuff. It is something very real, older than any religious dogma we have. The earliest civilizations of men worked with these forces, 4000 years before Christianity. Don't let the indorctrination of Christianity hold you back. These dark forces aren't evil. They are jet black like black diamonds, extremely dark, but that's different from our human gray evil. These beings hold knowledge and power that is timeless, and they don't mind sharing it. But the establishment wants it all to themselves. It took many thousands of years for those in power to turn men away from speaking to the spirits. Many cultures were completely destroyed, books burned, people burned, all in the name of God, who is actually Enlil, the adversary of man, in the Sumerian religion. If your smart, you'll see for yourself.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment