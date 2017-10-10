America's Biggest Problem
Most of the problems that we face today in the United States, whether they are cultural, economic, social or environmental are rooted in poor urban design and planning. Due to America's unique experience of economic growth during the 20th century, this has become the most underrated issue in the United States that most people don't know about. People react to their immediate environment and don't see the big picture unless they can step outside and view themselves. It's important to recognize a problem in order to have the capacity to change it.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment