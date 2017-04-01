Farmers market lies exposed: hidden camera investigation (Marketplace)
Farmers market lies exposed: hidden camera investigation. Is the produce you're buying at the farmers market grown locally? Marketplace goes on an undercover shopping trip and catches vendors lying about where their produce is grown.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment