Catalonia independence from Spain explained in 4 minutes (Catalonia referendum 2017)
This reminds me so much of Yugoslavia, it is Scarry, because we all know how that ended. Madrid is worried with good reason, because after Catalonia it could be the Basque country etc. I am not saying they should not have independents, it's Just, once the domino falls, it's hard to stop. All the best to every one in Spain.
Catalonia was the only one in history who had self governing anarchist community (or we would say state) from 1936 - 1939. it lasted short because the WWII started but they did wonders for the economy and educational system
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment