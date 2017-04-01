CATALONIA MEETS EU 'DEMOCRACY'

Catalonia defied the fascist tactics of the Spanish government and voted for independence. And the people were met with the EU's jack booted version of "democracy". This is what world government looks like. When the government's power is challenged by the will of the people, the final response is always, always, always... violence. A boot stomping on the face of humanity forever.
