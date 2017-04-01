CIA ATTACKS RUSSIA: Obama's Cyber Retaliation For "Election Meddling" Is in Full Swing

A new ransomware virus, Bad Rabbit, on October 24 attacked leading Russian media websites, and then Russian banks. It blocked employee's' computers, and demanded ransom in bitcoins. What the specialists know about this attack, and how it can be prevented, and methods of IT Defence - is our subject. We're talking today about this with our guest, Natalia Kaspersky, President of Infowatch. Join and subscribe by clicking on the 'bell' notification
