Alex Jones (FULL SHOW Commercial Free) Monday 10/30/17: News, Manafort Indictment, JFK Files Hitler
Date: Monday October 30, 2017 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Monday, Oct. 30th: Manafort Indicted / Spacey Comes Out -- as Gay - Former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort is indicted in the DoJ's Trump-Russia probe concerning alleged crimes that took place in 2006. And the media helps actor Kevin Spacey downplay his pass to a 14-year-old boy as the actor deflects with a gay announcement. On today's show former Trump campaign manager Roger Stone breaks down his successor's indictment and his decision to sue Twitter after they banned him. Marine Corps veteran Steven Gern discusses his support of President Trump's travel ban, and former UFC fighter and Special Forces Operator Tim Kennedy also talks about the revelations in the newly-released JFK files. We'll also take your calls during this global transmission.
Posted by Bob Chapman
