BREAKING : Terrorist Truck Driver in #NYC Barrels Down Bike Bath Killing Eight Screaming ‘Allahu Akbar’
The FBI and NYPD have launched a terror probe into the deadly incident in which a pickup truck driver fatally mowed down at least eight people in downtown Manhattan Tuesday afternoon, police sources sources said. The truck driver — later identified as 29-year-old Sayfullo Saipov —plowed into several people along the West Side bike path shouted “Allahu Akbar” after getting out of his vehicle, according to sources. Saipov’s last known address was Tampa, Florida, according to public records. After the crash, he also displayed “imitation firearms” that panicked witnesses thought real. Eight people were killed on the bike path before the driver was shot by police. He is expected to survive. Mayor de Blasio and other officials called the attack a “cowardly” act of terror at a press conference Tuesday night.
Posted by Bob Chapman
