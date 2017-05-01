Alex Jones (FULL Commercial Free) Tue. 10/31/17: Shepard Ambellas Vegas Investigation, Kyle Chapman
Date: Tuesday October 31, 2017 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Tuesday, Oct. 31st: Mueller Indictments Distraction From Uranium One - Mueller has charged Manafort and Gates with tax evasion and money laundering, but the charges have nothing to do with the Trump campaign. As the economy continues to strengthen, consumer confidence has hit the highest level since 2000. On today's show Intellihub founder Shepard Ambellas will break down the latest information regarding the Las Vegas shooting investigation. Also, "Based Stick Man" Kyle Chapman joins the program to discuss his ongoing battles with Antifa and more. We'll take your calls during this global transmission.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment