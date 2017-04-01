BREAKING “North Korea Threatens USA “Strongest Nuke Above Ground”
Are you serious pastor things are just heating up everywhere
Honestly at this point it is not smart to let time pass and allow North Korea to develop nuclear missiles capable of reaching America. It is time for the US, South Korea, and Japan to preemptively bomb the regime along with known and suspected nuclear weapons and missile sites. Allow South Korea to unite the Korean peninsula and show the North Koreans what freedom looks like.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Labels: Gary Holland
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment