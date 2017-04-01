Wait, What? George H.W. Bush Sexual Assault Allegations
In addition to a long list of Hollywood celebrities, recently former Unites States President George H.W. Bush was accused of sexual assault by actress Heather Lind - prompting backpedaling and apologies from the former U.S. leader. The growing list of other's accused of sexual impropriety includes: Harvey Weinstein, James Toback, Bob Weinstein, Terry Richardson, Harry Knowles, Roman Polanski, David O. Russell, Twiggy Ramiriez, David Blaine, Devin Faraci, Oliver Stone, Roy Price, Ben Affleck and many more.
Posted by Bob Chapman
