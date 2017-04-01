The Economy Is Collapsing One City At A Time

Home ownership has declined in Canada and in many parts of the world. Someone purchased a huge amount gold future contracts which pushed the gold price up. The economy will be coming down city by city, we are already seeing this in San Francisco and in many other cities. There is nothing the central banks can do at this point the interest rates are already very low and the people just don't have the funds to keep up with rising home prices.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
