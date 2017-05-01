BREAKING : Live from New York lower Manhattan following truck attack
BREAKING: Six feared dead in shooting in New York City
Ruptly is providing live from New York lower Manhattan after that at least 6 people have been reported killed and 15 injured in a vehicle attack near the World Trade Center memorial on Tuesday, October 31.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment