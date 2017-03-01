WHAT THEY WON'T TELL YOU ABOUT THE COMING TOTAL FOOD COLLAPSE [& CHINESE CRYPTO SPACE]

Researcher David Dubyne from the Adapt 2030 You Tube channel joins me to discuss what's really driving the coming collapse. it's the secret government's don't want to tell their citizens about because nothing can be done to prevent it. It's the grand solar minimum, and the Chinese know it will devastate crops and food production globally which, according to Dubyne, will cause economies around the world to "evaporate due to never ending, escalating food prices and global food shortages." And guess where that will lead us? Dubyne says, "I'm sorry to say, there's not going to be 8 billion people on the planet by 2024."
