Systematic Economic Control: What They Don't Tell You!
While interest rates are hardly ever discussed outside the financial
pages, they have a greater impact on the world around you than almost
anything. Stefan Molyneux breaks down the importance of interest rates,
the system of checks and balances they provide and the disaster created
by central banks who control them artificially.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
