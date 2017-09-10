US President Donald Trump becomes Obump with Zionist Meltdown at UN - Benjamin Fulford Sept 25 2017
Something has gone seriously wrong with U.S. President Donald Trump, as was obvious to any aware person who listened to his speech at the UN last week. By threatening to “totally destroy North Korea,” he was the only world leader threatening war at a venue designed to promote peace. Trump did this because he is being blackmailed by the Khazarian mob with videos of him having sex with an underaged girl, CIA sources say, confirming what Pentagon sources have previously said. The CIA sources add that there is also a video of him killing the girl that was faked using computer graphics, something the Pentagon sources were not aware of. In addition, “Trump is trying to stay alive and keep his family from harm,” the CIA sources say.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Labels: BenJamin Fulford
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment