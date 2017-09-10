Gerald Celente : Bitcoin's Up & Down
At least with crypto currencies it is know from the start that it is not backed by anything, simply has value because people have agreed it has value. With "real" currencies we are told they are backed by something but in reality they are not and are no more or less legitimate than crypto currencies. The benefit of crypto currencies is that the agreed value cant be controlled by governments or banks, cant be printed on demand and remove the need for bankers who cream percentage off every transaction. There is a demand for crypto because nobody has any faith in banks or government. They are still evolving and are here to stay.
Posted by Bob Chapman
