US Debt Surpasses Historical $20 Trillion After Trump Lifts Borrow Ban

 The United States has now officially accumulated a $20 trillion debt. The ceiling was broken after the White House allowed the Treasury to borrow more money. As of Tuesday, the American national debt stood at $20.16 trillion, according to the US Debt Clock website. This is almost $62,000 per person and over $167,000 per tax payer.













