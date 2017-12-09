US Debt Surpasses Historical $20 Trillion After Trump Lifts Borrow Ban

The United States has now officially accumulated a $20 trillion debt. The ceiling was broken after the White House allowed the Treasury to borrow more money. As of Tuesday, the American national debt stood at $20.16 trillion, according to the US Debt Clock website. This is almost $62,000 per person and over $167,000 per tax payer.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment